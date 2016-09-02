Parents overdosed with four small kids in the house. This officer took care of them.

It’s not an uncommon scene for many officers as the nation has faced a heroin epidemic. But an officer’s kindness in the aftermath has gained national attention.
Officers in Birmingham, Alabama responded to an overdose call Tuesday around 9 p.m. to find a father dead and a mother in critical condition, both the results of overdoses, according to the Huntsville Times.
Neighbors had called 911 after hearing children crying inside the apartment and went to check on them, finding the parents unconscious.
The children had to be taken into protective custody, so officers welcomed them at the South Precinct, where Officer Michelle Burton and others took care of them while social workers searched for diapers and foster homes.
Sgt. Brian Burton, Michelle Burton’s husband, posted a photo of her with the youngest girl sleeping on her shoulder to Facebook.
“She spent the rest of the night taking care of these babies. She got home at 4 this morning,” Burton wrote on Facebook. “I’ve never seen her more beautiful than in this picture. What an incredible woman.”
The four children were a 7-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old boy and a 1-month-old girl, all belonging to the overdosed couple. The mother was revived with Narcan and taken to the hospital.
“It was a real sad situation,” South Precinct Lt. David Rockett told the Huntsville Times. “At least one of the parents survived. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that.”
Officers said the photo perfectly captures what it means to be a police officer.
“A police officer’s job is very hard and very demanding. We come across a lot of scenes of a tragic nature, especially when children are involved,” said South Precinct commander Capt. Ron Sellers. “Our first priority is to help the injured, but then we turn our focus on the children to make sure they are safe and well-taken care of. We’re glad our officer was able to help here.”
