‘Satan’s here on vacation’: People tell weatherman other ways to say it’s hot

When you’re a television broadcaster, you have to not only deliver news to your viewers, but do it in a way that is interesting and entertaining.
That’s a particular challenge to weathermen and women in Phoenix, Arizona, where the sun is shining an average of 296 days per year and the average high temperature in August is 102 degrees.
Matt Pace, a weatherman for 12 News in Phoenix, decided to ask his audience for help.
Tired of hearing us say "it's hot"? Me too...so what are other ways we can say "it's hot"? #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/w6yercx3mb— Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) July 23, 2016
“I go, ‘It’s hot,’ or, ‘It’s above average,’ or, ‘It’s going to be extremely warm today,’” Pace told the New York Times on a 105-degree day. “There’s also, ‘It’s really hot out there,’ or, ‘It’s hot, hot, hot,’ or just, ‘Triple hot!’”
Some of his viewers delivered, but many suggestions probably weren’t helpful to Pace, who’s limited by what he can say on air.
@DrMatt12News "Satan's here on vacation".— Pluvio Phile (@az_garden2007) July 23, 2016
@DrMatt12News pic.twitter.com/nsJqjg3lO4— Gaelle_C (@butterfly_faeri) July 23, 2016
@DrMatt12News #HotAsHell #Arizona— _EsMeKmy_ (@gldn_kk_n_AZ) July 24, 2016
@DrMatt12News— Jose A (@Phxtristar) July 23, 2016
Solarabrasion or The Sundevil is Screaming for the Love of God
Luckily, Pace thinks his audience is used to the forecast.
“I think there’s also this psychological thing to living here: You walk outside and you know it will be hot,” Pace told the Times. “People just accept it.”
