He drove an old car, ate frozen dinners so he could donate $4 million

During the nearly fifty years Robert Morin worked at the University of New Hampshire, he led a simple life.
The cataloguer at the university’s Dimond Library spent most of his working hours keeping track of the sheet music bound in books, punching in ISBN numbers for CDs and writing descriptions of the DVDs in the Durham, N.H. library’s collection, according to his obituary. At home, the 1961 UNH graduate also lived simply, driving an old car and eating frozen dinners instead of going out, his financial adviser Edward Mullen recalled to the New Hampshire Union-Leader.
Late in life, Morin enjoyed watching football games on the television at his assisted-living center, committing the players and teams’ names to memory, UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz told the paper.
But after he died in March of last year, the 77-year-old Morin left behind an unexpected gift from such a frugal man: $4 million to the university where he spent most of his working years.
Mullen, Morin’s financial adviser, told the Union-Leader his client had begun amassing his fortune in the 1970s when he first hired Mullen to help manage his accounts. By the time he died, he had nearly $1 million just in his retirement account.
The gift, UNH President Mark Huddleston said Tuesday, was “tremendously inspiring.”
“We are committed to providing the resources needed to ensure every student achieves professional success and Bob’s gift will play a major role in that effort,” Huddleston said, according to the Union-Leader.
The only stipulation Morin left in his gift was that $100,000 go to the library where he worked from 1965 to 2014, to fund scholarships for student workers and some educational costs for staffers, as well as update some of the library’s multimedia sections, the Union-Leader reported. Huddleston said the rest of the money would be split, with $2.5 million for a new student career center and $1 million for a new scoreboard for the football stadium.
Mullen told the paper that Morin wanted to leave all his money to his alma mater, rather than relatives. According to Morin’s obituary, he was survived only by his brothers Ronald and Lucien.
Even in death, Morin passed simply. His obituary said there would be no public services, but comments on his online obituary from friends and colleagues praised him and noted that they held ceremonies of their own.
"We're hosting your memorial service in the library today,” one woman named Sarah wrote.
