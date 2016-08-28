The Latest: Over 300 attend ceremony for Mississippi nuns

Sister Susan Gatz, president of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, right, speaks during a small private ceremony outside the home of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at the Durant, Miss., house rented by Held and Merrill, who were found dead in the house by a clinic employee and a Durant police officer, Thursday. Family members, neighbors and members of the women's separate orders participated. Friends and colleagues who knew two nuns killed in their Mississippi home are gathering Sunday to remember them, as authorities continue to investigate the harrowing crime that shocked people in the small communities where the women committed their lives to helping the poor.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Members of the orders of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill join family members and neighbors in a private ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at the Durant, Miss., house rented by the nuns who were found dead in the house by a clinic employee and a Durant police officer, Thursday. Friends and colleagues who knew two nuns killed in their Mississippi home are gathering Sunday to remember them, as authorities continue to investigate the harrowing crime that shocked people in the small communities where the women committed their lives to helping the poor.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Sister Susan Gatz, president of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, right, hugs a friend of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, following a small private ceremony outside the Durant, Miss., home of the sisters, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. Held and Merrill were found dead in the house by a clinic employee and a Durant police officer, Thursday. Family members, neighbors and members of the women's separate orders participated. Friends and colleagues who knew two nuns killed in their Mississippi home are gathering Sunday to remember them, as authorities continue to investigate the harrowing crime that shocked people in the small communities where the women committed their lives to helping the poor.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Rosemarie Merrill, seated, an older sister of Sister Paula Merrill, thanks a neighbor of her sister and of Sister Margaret Held, following a private ceremony outside their home in Durant, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. Friends and colleagues who knew the two nuns, Paula Merrill and Margaret Held, killed in their Mississippi home are gathering Sunday to remember them, as authorities continue to investigate the harrowing crime that shocked people in the small communities where the women committed their lives to helping the poor.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
This is a smartphone photograph taken and released by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety in Durant, Miss., Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, of Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, of Kosciusko, who has been charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the killing of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, both nurse practitioners who were found dead in their Durant house Thursday.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Hand Out, via AP
Warren Strain
A memorial is placed outside the Crime scene tape at the home in Durant, Miss., Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, where Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill were found slain Thursday morning.
The Clarion-Ledger via AP
Elijah Baylis
A memorial is placed outside the crime scene tape Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Lexington, Miss., at the home where Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill were found slain Thursday morning.
The Clarion-Ledger via AP
Elijah Baylis
Crime scene tape lines the perimeter of the home in Durant, Miss., Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, where Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill were found slain Thursday morning.
The Clarion-Ledger via AP
Elijah Baylis
A verse of scripture, a cross, three candles and some faded flowers lay on a tree root across from the Durant, Miss., home of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Durant, Miss. Both nurse practitioners who were found dead in the house by a clinic employee and a Durant police officer, Thursday.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Rev. Greg Plata, speaks outside the St. Thomas Catholic Church that he pastors Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 in Lexington, Miss., about the community loss with the murders of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, both nurse practitioners in the town. The two women, who worked in the rural Mississippi Delta, were found slain in their home in neighboring Durant, Thursday.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Calvin Davis of Lexington, Miss., recalls the kindness Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, both nurse practitioners, had in treating his son Carnaz Davis, at the Lexington Medical Clinic, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. The nuns were found dead Thursday in their Durant house by a clinic employee and a Durant police officer, after they failed to report to work.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
A verse of scripture, a cross, three candles and some faded flowers lay on a tree root across from the Durant, Miss., home of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Both nurse practitioners who were found dead in the house by a clinic employee and a Durant police officer, Thursday.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Traffic passes along Mississippi Highway 12 that runs adjacent to the closed Lexington Medical Clinic where Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, both nurse practitioners worked, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 in Lexington, Miss. The two women, who worked in the rural Mississippi Delta, were found slain in their home in neighboring Durant, Miss., Thursday.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Rev. Greg Plata, speaks outside the St. Thomas Catholic Church that he pastors Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 in Lexington, Miss., about the community loss with the murders of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, both nurse practitioners in the town. The two women, who worked in the rural Mississippi Delta, were found slain in their home in neighboring Durant, Thursday.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
"Sister Paula was an angel," says Joe Morgan Jr., of Lexington, Miss., Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, standing at a businesses adjacent to the Lexington Medical Clinic where he was a patient of Sister Paula Merrill, one of two nurse practitioners who were found slain Thursday in their Durant, Miss., home, a few miles away. Merrill and Sister Margaret Held, were known for their kindness and community involvement in the mostly rural Mississippi Delta towns.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Durant Police Chief John Haynes, left, and assistant Police Chief James Lee reassure Lexington Medical Clinic employees Lisa Dew, right, and Viola Turner, seated, that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was giving the home of two slain Catholic nuns who worked as nurses at the clinic a through crime scene investigation, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in Durant. The clinic office manager and a Durant police officer discovered their bodies inside the house after both nuns did not report for work. Authorities said there were signs of a break-in and their vehicle was missing.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Two Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents inspect a car in the garage of the Durant, Miss., home of two slain Catholic nuns who worked as nurses at the Lexington Medical Clinic, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. The clinic office manager and a Durant police officer discovered their bodies inside the house after both nuns did not report for work. Authorities said their were signs of a break-in and their vehicle was missing.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
This 2015 photo provided by the School Sisters of St. Francis shows Sister Margaret Held. Sister Paula Merrill and Held, two nuns who worked as nurses and helped the poor in rural Mississippi, were found slain in their home and there were signs of a break-in and their vehicle was missing, officials said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.
School Sisters of St. Francis via AP
Michael O'Loughlin
A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent takes a bag with evidence from the Durant, Miss., home of two slain Catholic nuns who worked as nurses at the Lexington Medical Clinic, to his vehicle, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. The clinic office manager and a Durant police officer discovered their bodies inside the house after both nuns did not report for work.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent takes a bag with evidence from the Durant, Miss., home of two slain Catholic nuns who worked as nurses at the Lexington Medical Clinic, to her vehicle, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. The clinic office manager and a Durant police officer discovered their bodies inside the house after both nuns did not report for work. Authorities said their were signs of a break-in and their vehicle was missing.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Bishop Joseph Kopacz of the Jackson, Miss., Catholic Diocese, center, presides at a vigil for the deceased Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. A suspect, Rodney Earl Sanders, was arrested late Friday.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Relatives of Sister Margaret Held, pray before her casket, during the vigil for the deceased, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., for Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they speculate on the motive of the deaths of the two nurse practitioners, who worked the poor in a clinic in Lexington.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Relatives of Sister Paula Merrill, pray before her casket, during the vigil for the deceased, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., for Merrill and Sister Margaret Held, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they speculate on the motive of the deaths of the two nurse practitioners, who worked the poor in a clinic in Lexington.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Sister Rosemary Rombalski, director of Life and Ministry with the School Sisters of St. Francis, consoles a relative of Sister Margaret Held, prior to the vigil for the deceased, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., for Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they speculate on the motive of the deaths of the two nurse practitioners, who worked the poor in a clinic in Lexington.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
