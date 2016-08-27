The Latest: Suspect in Albuquerque girl's death visits court

The Latest on the gruesome killing of a 10-year-old girl from Albuquerque, New Mexico, (all times local):
12:07 p.m.
The third suspect in the horrific death of a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl has made her first court appearance.
KRQE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2byv99M) that Jessica Kelley remained silent Saturday morning as a judge read the charges she faces in the killing of Victoria Martens. The charges include child abuse resulting in death and kidnapping.
Judge Chris J. Schultz says the case is one of the worst he has ever seen.
He ordered her held on $1 million bond.
The 31-year-old was the last to be booked. She had been hospitalized for a broken leg, which she suffered while trying to flee police.
Authorities say Victoria was drugged, raped and strangled before her dismembered body was found in a bathtub Wednesday.
The girl's mother and her boyfriend have also been arrested.
Comments