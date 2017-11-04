Residents look out from their balconies as flames from a burning barricade rise up during clashes between opposition protesters and police after the election result was announced, in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Clashes erupted after Kenya's election commission said President Uhuru Kenyatta had won the election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 1:06 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include men invoking spirits during a Voodoo festival in Port-au-Prince, Haiti; police guarding a Halloween parade in New York hours after a truck attack; and a teary-eyed Rohingya Muslim child drinking water from a kettle.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2017.

___

