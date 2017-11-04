AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

On eve of Asia trip, Trump pays visit to Pearl Harbor
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — President Donald Trump paid a solemn visit to the memorial at Pearl Harbor, a sacred journey for a commander-in-chief about to depart on an Asia trip that will be shadowed by fears of another international conflict.
Trump saluted Friday after entering the USS Arizona memorial following a short boat ride with first lady Melania Trump. They approached a wreath of white flowers — a gift from the couple — and watched as two sailors who stood beside it at attention placed the wreath near a wall of names of the fallen.
The Trumps then tossed white flower petals into the waters above the battleship's sunken hull, as the president then peered down where the rusted wreckage is visible at the water's surface.
Nearly 1,200 crew members died on the USS Arizona during the December 7, 1941 surprise attack by Japan that plunged the U.S. into World War II.
Trump, who had spoken earlier in the day about being eager to see the sacred site for the first time, appeared moved by the visit. As the wreath was quietly placed into position, Trump crossed his arms in front of him, closing his eyes as he bowed his head in remembrance.
Asians talk about expectations for Trump's visit
President Donald Trump embarks on his first official visit to Asia, which begins Sunday in Japan.
North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs are likely to be the issue dominating the first part of his trip, which includes stops in South Korea's capital and Beijing as well as Tokyo. Trade will figure throughout, both in North Asia and at his stops in Southeast Asia for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' meeting in the Philippines. Here's what people in those countries have to say about their expectations for the visit.
JAPAN
Yoh Kawakami, employee at an information management solution company:
"I do wonder whether things will be OK, like, what will the world turn into? I wonder about his (Trump's) response to North Korea and other things. There are things that scare me. He is becoming friendly with Prime Minister Abe and I don't know if that is right or not."
No prison for Bergdahl in sentencing for walking off post
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — For the first time in eight years, Bowe Bergdahl doesn't face confinement, or the threat of it, after a judge spared the soldier from a prison sentence for endangering his comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.
The sentence, which also includes a dishonorable discharge, was quickly condemned by President Donald Trump as a "complete and total disgrace." In the coming months, the final act of the legal drama will play out when Bergdahl's lawyers take his case to a military appeals court to argue that Trump's fiery views of the case merit further concessions — and possibly dismissal of the entire case.
The punitive discharge means the case will automatically be appealed to a higher military court. And a top commander will also review the case and consider arguments for leniency, as is standard in Army legal cases.
Bergdahl walked away from his post in Afghanistan, triggering a search that left some of his comrades severely wounded. He was also captured and held by Taliban allies for five years, and his legal case began when he returned to the U.S.
The judge gave no explanation of how he arrived at his decision, but he reviewed evidence that included Bergdahl's captivity and the wounds suffered by troops who searched for him.
Congressional leaders call for sexual harassment training
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading lawmakers are calling for mandatory training and other steps to prevent sexual harassment in Congress as the national spotlight on gender hostility in the workplace falls on Capitol Hill.
The calls from House Speaker Paul Ryan and others follow a series of news reports about women staffers and lawmakers experiencing harassment and sexual advances on the job. The Associated Press reported Friday on the experiences of one current and three former female lawmakers, who said they had fended off unwanted advances, sexual comments and, in one case, physical contact from a male colleague in Congress. The issue was already in the national spotlight because of the sex assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and a growing list of boldface names in entertainment and the media.
On Friday, Ryan sent lawmakers a letter urging them to undergo sexual harassment training and make it mandatory for their staffs.
"Any form of harassment has no place in this institution. Each of us has a responsibility to ensure a workplace that is free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation," wrote Ryan, R-Wis. "We can and should lead by example."
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called for passage of Democratic-sponsored legislation that would require anti-harassment training, enhance anti-retaliation protections for staffers who report harassment, and streamline dispute resolution. The recent focus on the issue has made clear that Congress' tendency to self-police has resulted in lax rules, a patchwork of policies that vary from one office to another, and a complaints clearinghouse lodged in an Office of Compliance that requires a lengthy counseling and mediation period — and that many staffers have not even heard of.
How Russian hackers pried into Clinton campaign emails
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was just before noon in Moscow on March 10, 2016, when the first volley of malicious messages hit the Hillary Clinton campaign.
The first 29 phishing emails were almost all misfires. Addressed to people who worked for Clinton during her first presidential run, the messages bounced back untouched.
Except one.
Within nine days, some of the campaign's most consequential secrets would be in the hackers' hands, part of a massive operation aimed at vacuuming up millions of messages from thousands of inboxes across the world.
An Associated Press investigation into the digital break-ins that disrupted the U.S. presidential contest has sketched out an anatomy of the hack that led to months of damaging disclosures about the Democratic Party's nominee. It wasn't just a few aides that the hackers went after; it was an all-out blitz across the Democratic Party. They tried to compromise Clinton's inner circle and more than 130 party employees, supporters and contractors.
China border traders losing money amid N. Korea sanctions
BEIJING (AP) — For Yu Kaiguang, harsh new United Nations sanctions on North Korea are a disaster.
The trader in the Chinese border city of Dandong has seen business all but dry up, and he spends his days scrambling to obtain payment from the suddenly broke North Korean state companies to whom he sold on credit.
"They have no money to pay us in cash, and the worst is that because of sanctions they can't settle the bill with goods such as coal, as they did in the past," said Yu, reached by telephone at the offices of his Dandong Gaoli Trading Company.
Yu said he's owed about $1 million in all for deliveries of toothpaste, instant noodles and other household items. He's trying to avoid laying off staff by continuing to export foodstuffs such as pine nuts and red beans. "If they become unemployed, it would be bad for both the state and society."
Yu's plight appears increasingly commonplace across Dandong, where the bulk of the cross-border trade is handled. Interviews with four trading companies and recent media reports indicate Chinese companies are hurting in a city where North Korean trucks used to rumble across the Yalu River bridge several times a week delivering metal scrap and returning with everything from televisions to toilet bowls.
Russia struggles with legacy of 1917 Bolshevik Revolution
MOSCOW (AP) — They played key roles in Russia's 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, which triggered a civil war that killed millions, devastated the country and redrew its borders. A century later, their descendants say these historic wounds have not healed.
As Russia approaches the centennial of the uprising, it has struggled to come to terms with the legacy of those who remade the nation. The Kremlin is avoiding any official commemoration of the anniversary, tip-toeing around the event that remains polarizing for many and could draw unwelcome parallels to the present.
Alexis Rodzianko, whose great-grandfather was speaker of the pre-revolutionary Russian parliament and pushed Czar Nicholas II to abdicate but later regretted it, sees the revolution as a calamity that threw Russia backward.
"Any evolutionary development would have been better than what happened," Rodzianko, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, told The Associated Press. "The main lesson I certainly would hope is that Russia never tries that again."
He said the revolution and the civil war, combined with the devastation of World War II and the overall legacy of the Soviet system, eroded Russia's potential and left its economy a fraction of what it could have been.
JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald 'unfounded'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government documents newly released Friday regarding John F. Kennedy's assassination say allegations that Lee Harvey Oswald was connected to the CIA were "totally unfounded."
A 1975 CIA memo says a thorough search of agency records in and outside the United States was conducted to determine whether Oswald had been used by the agency or connected with it in "any conceivable way."
The memo said the search came up empty. The memo also said there was also no indication that any other U.S. agency used Oswald as a source or for recruitment.
The National Archives released another 676 government documents related to the assassination — the third public release so far this year. Under law, all the documents were to be disclosed to the public last week.
Most of the latest release comprises 553 records from the CIA that previously were withheld in their entirety. There also are records from the Justice and Defense departments, the House Select Committee on Assassinations and the National Archives.
Immigrant girl with cerebral palsy released, now with family
HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. authorities released a 10-year-old immigrant girl with cerebral palsy who had been detained by border agents after surgery because she is in the U.S. without legal permission.
The American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said that Rosa Maria Hernandez was returned to her family Friday. Her parents brought her into the U.S. from Mexico in 2007, when she was a toddler, and they live in the Texas border city of Laredo.
A cousin who is an American citizen took Rosa Maria from Laredo to a children's hospital in Corpus Christi on Oct. 24, where she was scheduled to have emergency gallbladder surgery. To get to Corpus Christi, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) away, she had to pass through an interior checkpoint in South Texas operated by the Border Patrol.
Border Patrol agents followed Rosa Maria and the cousin to the hospital, then took the girl into custody after the surgery and transported her to a facility in San Antonio for unaccompanied immigrant minors, under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Border Patrol has said it had no choice but to detain Rosa Maria, arguing that she was considered an unaccompanied minor under federal law, the same as a child who crosses into the United States alone without legal permission.
NYPD says it is building rape case against Harvey Weinstein
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police said Friday that an actress' rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein are credible, and if the movie mogul were in the state and the accusation more recent, they would move to arrest him immediately.
Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said investigators have interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta. She has publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment in 2010 and called police about it on Oct. 26.
Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story believable and that two people corroborated portions of her account. They have subpoenaed people in the case.
"If this person was still in New York, and it was recent, we'd go right away and make the arrest. No doubt," Boyce said of Weinstein. "But we're talking about a 7-year-old case. And we have to move forward gathering evidence first."
The factors that made her story credible included: "The ability to articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened and what he did," he said.
