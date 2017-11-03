This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo provided by the Auburn Police Department shows the wreckage of a truck carrying beehives after a crash on Interstate 80 in Auburn, Calif., north of Sacramento in Northern California. About 1 million bees were killed after the truck carrying their hives crashed as the driver tried to avoid hitting slowed cars. The bees were being transported from Montana to California's Central Valley to pollinate almond trees and were valued at $1 million or more.
This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo provided by the Auburn Police Department shows the wreckage of a truck carrying beehives after a crash on Interstate 80 in Auburn, Calif., north of Sacramento in Northern California. About 1 million bees were killed after the truck carrying their hives crashed as the driver tried to avoid hitting slowed cars. The bees were being transported from Montana to California's Central Valley to pollinate almond trees and were valued at $1 million or more. Auburn Police Department via AP Sgt. Tucker Huey
This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo provided by the Auburn Police Department shows the wreckage of a truck carrying beehives after a crash on Interstate 80 in Auburn, Calif., north of Sacramento in Northern California. About 1 million bees were killed after the truck carrying their hives crashed as the driver tried to avoid hitting slowed cars. The bees were being transported from Montana to California's Central Valley to pollinate almond trees and were valued at $1 million or more. Auburn Police Department via AP Sgt. Tucker Huey

National

1 million bees killed after Northern California truck crash

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 7:55 PM

AUBURN, Calif.

About 1 million bees have been killed after a truck carrying their hives crashed in Northern California.

Authorities say the big rig swerved off Interstate 80 Thursday night in Auburn, north of Sacramento, as the driver tried to avoid hitting slowed cars.

The truck crashed into an embankment. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

However, authorities were forced to kill the bees by spraying them with soapy water after beekeepers determined that the hives couldn't be salvaged and rain was expected.

Beekeeper Nathan Smith tells KTXL-TV that the bees were being transported from Montana to California's Central Valley to pollinate almond trees and were valued at $1 million or more.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained

    Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen.

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 1:54

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Cat rescued from beneath car in aftermath of California wildfires 1:55

Cat rescued from beneath car in aftermath of California wildfires

View More Video