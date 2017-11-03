Gummy bears laced with meth send six high school students to hospital, police say

When police arrived at Alma Bryant High School in Bayou La Batre, Ala., in response to a call about possible drug activity Thursday, they could tell something was up.
“Officers observed students coming into the office exhibiting odd behavior,” Capt. Scott Dagg of the Bayou La Batre Police Department told AL.com. “There were mood swings, they were at times lethargic and loopy.”
A teacher at the school, located south of Mobile, had earlier reported that the five boys and one girl involved were acting “weird,” reported WPMI.
Paramedics called to the scene recorded heart rates between 130 to 160 beats per minute for the teens, Dagg told AL.com.
“It was very alarming,” he told AL.com.
The students were treated and released at a local hospital, reported WALA. Police arrested three boys at the school on suspicion of distributing drug-laced gummy bears to the students and are continuing to investigate. WPMI reported the three boys were brothers.
On Friday, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that methamphetamine had been discovered in the gummy bears, reported WKRG.
Parent Tracey Smith had earlier told the station that she was at a loss for words over the incident.
“I’m disappointed in one, the parents, and two, the school board,” Smith told WKRG. “I don’t understand how they don’t know this is going on, but it is what it is.”
In Oak Hill, West Virginia, a substance that initially tested as heroin but later turned out to be a marijuana derivative was found in a child’s trick-or-treat bag on Tuesday, reported WSAZ. And in Wisconsin, police in two communities are continuing to investigate reports of nails and needles showing up in Halloween candy, reported The Associated Press.
