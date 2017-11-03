Who do you call when you want to save money? This woman chose Terry Crews

Even when money is tight, sometimes people need little reminders in order to make the effort to save.
This Los Angeles woman may have found the perfect little reminder.
Darrel Kennedy, a 20-year-old artist, knows such times. She posted her latest idea for encouraging herself to save cash on Twitter Monday, and it comes in the form of actor Terry Crews’ scowling face.
With that image, which comes courtesy of Crews’ character Julius on the now-canceled UPN/CW sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” imposed on her debit card, she’d think twice about some of life’s more frivolous purchases.
When she sent the custom image to her bank, though, it balked, citing rights issues with using Crews’ likeness. The crying emoji in her tweet said it all: sometimes it feels like everyone is against you, even when you’re trying to do the right thing.
They rejected my request because they said i needed written approval from @terrycrews Can y'all RT or tag him so a girl can save some https://t.co/QdTUIXxQX7— . (@DarrelKennedy) November 2, 2017
Crews responded Thursday, giving Kennedy his blessing to use his famously imposing frown for fiduciary, if not financial, purposes. If you’re wondering where you’ve seen his face, he’s had supporting roles in TV shows like FOX’s (Now Netflix’) “Arrested Development” and HBO’s “The Newsroom,” movies like “Idiocracy,” where his role as President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho earned cult status, and in those crazy Old Spice commercials.
I approve. Signed, Terry Crews https://t.co/IKhgEhzEbT— terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 2, 2017
Kennedy rode a groundswell of social media support, as her original tweet had over 10,000 retweets by Friday morning. Crews seemed to be watching every step of the way, too.
Y’all I’m dead, Wells Fargo about to be so shook— . (@DarrelKennedy) November 2, 2017
Well @WellsFargo, better get to printing @DarrelKennedy's new debit card.https://t.co/DABCkjmy9f— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) November 2, 2017
November 2, 2017
Thursday evening, Kennedy, who has also had some TV experience as a winner of Season 1 of TLC’s girl-powered start-up reality show “Girl Starter,” got the good news she was looking for. She should have her Terry Crews debit card in a couple of weeks.
UPDATE: They’ve expedited the case and are sending it to @WellsFargo HQ to get it approved. Should have it in my hands in the next two weeks pic.twitter.com/JlggkVPsof— . (@DarrelKennedy) November 2, 2017
And Twitter, including @TerryCrews, couldn’t be more pleased with the sequence of events.
Terry Crews is a national treasure. https://t.co/OQj5YtVhY0— Keith Wagstaff (@Kwagstaff) November 2, 2017
Comments