Argentine survivors: Love will unite us with fallen friends

People walk carrying lit candles along Hudson River during a vigil and memorial march near the crime scene to remember the victims of the recent truck attack on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in New York. A man in a rental truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and seriously injuring others in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror." Andres Kudacki AP Photo