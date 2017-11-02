In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand, in New York.
In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand, in New York. Mark Lennihan AP
In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand, in New York. Mark Lennihan AP

National

Hershey’s unveils first major new bar in 20 years – and it’s lacking signature ingredient

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 02, 2017 10:31 AM

After 20 years, The Hershey Co. is releasing a new bar.

The company has been around for 117 years and has featured three main flavors since 1995: Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, introduced in 1900; Hershey’s Special Dark, introduced in 1939; and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme, added in 1995, according to BestProducts.com.

On Wednesday, the company announced the new Hershey’s Gold bar, which features peanuts, pretzels and caramelized crème.

The flavor was launched to celebrate Hershey’s sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The bars will be available nationwide starting Dec. 1, but are already being sold at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Las Vegas and Hershey, Pa.

Food & Wine previewed the bar and found it “has a satisfying crunch, while the saltiness of the peanuts and pretzels give the bar a savory taste that isn’t overpowering. One may miss the chocolate foundation that Hershey’s usually provides, but the caramelized crème hasn’t lost the Hershey’s chocolate signature creaminess—it still tastes like a Hershey’s product even if there isn’t any chocolate in it.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained

    Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen.

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 1:54

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Cat rescued from beneath car in aftermath of California wildfires 1:55

Cat rescued from beneath car in aftermath of California wildfires

View More Video