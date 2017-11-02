Cuban baseball player smugglers face sentencing in Miami

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, baseball trainer Julio Estrada, left, leaves federal court in Miami. Sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and Estrada are facing prison time at a sentencing hearing in Miami after their convictions for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S. Court documents show prosecutors will ask a judge Thursday, Nov. 2, to exceed the nine-year maximum sentences recommended by federal guideline. Attorneys for both men are seeking more lenient prison terms. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo