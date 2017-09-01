National

September 1, 2017 9:07 PM

Man whose gun killed 4-year-old boy in Iowa pleads guilty

The Associated Press
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa

The owner of a gun that a 4-year-old boy used to kill himself in Iowa last year has pleaded guilty in the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 30-year-old Daniel Henriksen pleaded guilty Friday to a federal count of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of marijuana.

Prosecutors say he had left his .45-caliber handgun in a mobile home where Jayden Choate and two other preschoolers were staying on June 17, 2016. Police say Jayden found the gun near where he and the other children were napping and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Henriksen faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced at a later date.

