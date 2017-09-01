She was arrested for working drunk at a preschool. In court, she blew a .178 BAC

A woman arrested for being drunk while working at a preschool in March showed up to court intoxicated again — this time allegedly with a .178 blood alcohol content level.
Police charged Angela Hircock, a 43-year-old from Winterset, Iowa, with child endangerment and public intoxication in March after co-workers told authorities that they believed she was drunk at Lil Scholars Too Day Care Center, where she works.
At the preschool, Hircock was an assistant in charge of student safety and welfare, according to KCCI8. She was arrested at 3 p.m. on March 23, according to The Des Moines Register, and blew a .37 blood alcohol content level.
She allegedly admitted she had been "drinking throughout the day using her water bottle to hide the alcohol,” according to the Register, and that she had interacted with children during the day as both a supervisor and a teacher.
Police described Hircock as allegedly having bloodshot eyes, adding that she had difficulty standing and was swaying in her seat, according to the Register. Her water bottle allegedly contained a clear liquid that smelled like alcohol, police say.
The preschool fired her immediately after her arrest, according to KCCI8, and she pleaded guilty to charges in July. She had an expected sentence of two years’ probation.
Hircock showed up to court on Thursday, receiving a sentence of aggravated misdemeanor, according to the Register. Her judgement was deferred.
But it appears she had been drinking again — she allegedly blew a .178 blood alcohol content level during probation proceedings after the court hearing, according to the Register.
Hircock was placed back in jail, pending a new substance abuse evaluation; she also has a new court hearing on Sept. 8.
