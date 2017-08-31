Harvey deaths, other fatalities push morgue to near capacity

FILE- In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, highways around downtown Houston are empty as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey overflow from the bayous around the city in Houston. The morgue in the fourth-largest city in the U.S. is near capacity, prompting officials to ask for a refrigerated tractor-trailer to handle any overflow. The bodies, storm-related and not, have accumulated over the past several days as Harvey’s floodwaters swallowed the city, essentially closing down all businesses, including funeral homes. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo