Elijah Daniel only got to be mayor of Hell, Michigan, for a few hours. He was impeached after declaring a “heterosexual ban.”
Elijah Daniel only got to be mayor of Hell, Michigan, for a few hours. He was impeached after declaring a “heterosexual ban.” @elijahdaniel Twitter screenshot
Elijah Daniel only got to be mayor of Hell, Michigan, for a few hours. He was impeached after declaring a “heterosexual ban.” @elijahdaniel Twitter screenshot

National

He was mayor for a day. He banned straight people from his city, then got impeached

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

August 31, 2017 4:05 PM

Elijah Daniel, a YouTube comedian, paid $100 to be the official “mayor” of Hell, Michigan Thursday. His first day in office, he declared he would "Make Hell gay again" and ban straight people from the town.

He didn’t keep his position long, according to MLive, after the community of 72 people impeached him within the span of a few hours. Daniel told The Huffington Post that he spent two days looking for a quick, easy place to hold a higher office until he came across Hell.

Hell uses its “Mayor for a Day” as an attraction for tourists, according to the town’s website, which allows people willing to pay $100 to look over the city for 24 hours.

Daniel said he was inspired by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“My ban is a copy-and-paste of Trump’s Muslim ban, but with heterosexuals instead,” Daniel told The Huffington Post, adding that he took some creative freedoms.

He posted his “ban” on Twitter, and outlined some of his initiatives.

“I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical heterosexuals out of our town,” Daniel wrote. The straights coming into our town, procreating, having more straight children to take away our rightfully gay jobs. We only want to admit those into our town who will support our town and love deeply our people.”

He said heterosexual would not be deported, but would have to pay an $84,000 “reproductive precautionary deposit” that they’d get back after a year of abstaining from “heterosexual activities.”

He said the fee could be avoided if residents participated in a “reparative therapy” program and “denounced their heterosexuality” to “ become gay like the rest of the town.”

If they refused to participate in the therapy, they would have to wear a scarlet “H” and meet in the town’s center to be “straight shamed.”

He told The Huffington Post that this was a prank of course, and that he enjoyed his time as mayor.

“It’s a great place to visit,” Daniel told The Huffington Post. “Donald Trump should go to Hell anytime.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims
Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter
Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts Hurricane Harvey rescues 0:16

Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts Hurricane Harvey rescues

View More Video