They say their eclipse glasses didn’t work. Now they’re suing Amazon

3:00 Fish & Wildlife talks about catching escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound Pause

0:22 Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak

2:20 Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless

3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

1:05 Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

5:51 President Trump is this Tacoma girl’s ‘biggest fear’

2:13 How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place