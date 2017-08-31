She misbehaved in class — so her teacher strapped her to the chair with duct tape, she says

A middle-school teacher in St. Louis allegedly duct-taped a student to a chair on Wednesday.
The teacher, at Central Middle School in the Riverview Gardens School District, has been placed on administrative leave, district spokeswoman Leata Price-Land told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“We are just as disappointed about the issue as everyone else is, so we are right now trying to get the details about everything,” Price-Land told the newspaper. “Whatever occurred, this isn’t part of our value system.”
Fox 2 in St. Louis identified the student as the 7th-grade daughter of Clorinda Bailey, who told the TV station that instead of putting the girl on the bus after school on Wednesday, district administrators brought her home.
They told Bailey the teacher used one strap of duct tape across her daughter’s lap to keep her in a chair after she wouldn’t listen to instructions to stay seated, Bailey told Fox 2.
Bailey said she wished the teacher would have instead sent her daughter to the principal’s office or out of the room. School officials reported the girl was unharmed in the incident.
The school district has not identified the teacher.
Earlier this month, parents of a 4-year-old girl at a Florissant, Missouri, day-care center accused a teacher of using duct tape to restrain their daughter in a chair.
The parents learned about the incident after the Missouri Department of Children and Family Services sent them a picture that appeared to show their daughter restrained in a chair.
The teacher reportedly posted the photo to Snapchat.
