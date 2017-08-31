Two deaths, a house fire, 7 orphans -- all because of a girlfriend who may not exist

More Videos 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims Pause 0:30 Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center 0:22 Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak 2:20 Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:37 Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got 2:30 See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later 0:51 Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

