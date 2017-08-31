Facebook/Missouri House of Representatives
Facebook/Missouri House of Representatives

National

Whoever vandalized Confederate memorial should be ‘hung from a tall tree,’ lawmaker says

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

August 31, 2017 8:43 AM

A Missouri lawmaker is taking heavy criticism for his reaction to the vandalization of a Confederate memorial.

“I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope,” wrote Rep. Warren Love, a Republican from Osceola, Missouri.

Love was reacting to a story that a vandal had placed paint on a Confederate monument in a cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.

Many accused Love of alluding to and supporting lynchings in his post.

Love, in a phone conversation with The Kansas City Star, could not recall the apology he had written on Facebook and declined to give one over the phone.

“I’m sitting here trying to remember it and I really can’t,” he said. Later, he added, “I’m a western man. I wear boots and hats all my life. ... I’m apt to say anything in an analogy.”

Love’s full post read: “This is totally against the law. I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope. National Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.”

Over the phone, he joked about how a friend had corrected him, saying he should have written a “short rope” rather than a long one.

Later, Love forwarded his apology in a Facebook message to The Kansas City Star. (The original post and accompanying apology is not public on Facebook.)

“What I said was a stupid remark and I am Sorry to everyone that it offends,” Love wrote.

He added he had not intended to incite violence in calling for a public hanging, and that he “was only using and (sic) old Cowboy Statement that is a western custom of a penalty for Thieves that steal Cattle & Horses.”

Love had previously called Abraham Lincoln “the greatest tyrant and despot in American history,” The Pitch reported.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill issued a statement about Love’s comments.

“Representative Love should resign for his unacceptable comments,” McCaskill said.

Stephen Webber, the chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party, also called for Love’s resignation.

“Calls for political violence are unacceptable,” he wrote.

Love said he will not delete the post, which came two weeks after another Missouri lawmaker called for violence in a post hoping for President Donald Trump’s assassination. Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a University City Democrat, has rejected calls from Sen. Claire McCaskill, Webber and others to resign.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

