National

August 31, 2017 8:39 AM

Former doctor is convicted of performing unnecessary genital exams at a VA hospital

The Associated Press

LEAVENWORTH, Kan.

A former physician assistant who told investigators he didn’t “have any business in medicine” has been convicted of sexually abusing patients at a Veteran’s Administration hospital in Kansas.

Jurors found 66-year-old Mark Wisner guilty Wednesday of criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual battery. Prosecutors alleged he performed unnecessary and improper genital examinations from 2012 to 2014 while working at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth. Veterans who testified against Wisner hugged in celebration as he left the courtroom, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

“These vets have been through a lot,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “They’ve been through a lot with their service. They’ve been through a lot coming back to America and then having to deal with this.”

Wisner surrendered his medical license in 2015 after at least seven patients accused him of abuse, and medical regulators said at the time that others could come forward. Wisner agreed in a consent order that he violated the law by having inappropriate sexual contact with patients and overprescribing medication. He faces at least a dozen lawsuits, with some former VA patients seeking $3 million in damages. The hospital has said it stopped Wisner from seeing patients and began an investigation after the allegations surfaced.

During the trial, the prosecution played a taped interview to jurors of Wisner talking to investigators.

“All I can say is, I truly messed up. I’m totally, completely – no control,” Wisner, of Horton, told investigators on the recording. “I don’t feel good about myself. I don’t feel good about what happened to these patients.”

The investigators questioned Wisner during the 2015 interview about targeting young or muscular VA patients, taking steps to convince them to return for regular treatment at the hospital and attempting to cover his tracks by maintaining false medical records.

“I don’t have any business in medicine. Period,” Wisner also told the investigators before being charged.

Four former patients of Wisner testified as prosecution witnesses about being subjected to unorthodox and embarrassing treatments by the VA physician assistant. Witnesses said Wisner made sexually suggestive comments about their anatomy.

Wisner did not testify on his own behalf. Defense attorney John Bryant attempted to show federal and county law enforcement investigators failed to pursue leads that didn’t fit a narrative of Wisner as sexual predator who targeted fragile patients.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 29. He could receive more than a decade in prison.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? 2:13

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

Pause
Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak 0:22

Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 2:20

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless

Watch Kenyan acrobats form human pyramids at the Lynden Fair 1:26

Watch Kenyan acrobats form human pyramids at the Lynden Fair

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got 2:37

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona 2:53

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later 2:30

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:05

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

  • How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

    Houston businessman Jim McIngvale opened his mattress store to flood victims, giving hundreds of men, women, children and pets a place to rest.

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

View more video

National

Nation & World Videos