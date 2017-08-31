Former doctor is convicted of performing unnecessary genital exams at a VA hospital

2:13 How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? Pause

0:22 Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak

2:20 Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless

1:26 Watch Kenyan acrobats form human pyramids at the Lynden Fair

2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

2:37 Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

2:53 President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona

2:30 See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later

1:05 Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success