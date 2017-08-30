Sacramento sheriff’s deputy killed in hotel shooting

More Videos 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims Pause 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:30 Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center 1:05 Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 2:20 Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 0:27 Brush fire northbound on I-5 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:30 See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Renee Byer and Paul Kitagaki, Jr. The Sacramento Bee

Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Renee Byer and Paul Kitagaki, Jr. The Sacramento Bee