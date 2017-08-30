More Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Pause
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 2:20

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless

Brush fire northbound on I-5 0:27

Brush fire northbound on I-5

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona 2:53

President Trump rallies the crowd in Arizona

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later 2:30

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 1:01

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place

Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers 0:51

Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers

Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center 0:30

Hundreds displaced by Harvey camp at Houston Convention Center

  • How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

    Houston businessman Jim McIngvale opened his mattress store to flood victims, giving hundreds of men, women, children and pets a place to rest.

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Houston businessman Jim McIngvale opened his mattress store to flood victims, giving hundreds of men, women, children and pets a place to rest.
Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

National

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house

National

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house

A man in Houston, Texas, named Saul Saldana made the best of flooding in his house caused by Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 26, eliciting laughter from his daughter for his dive into the floodwater to capture a fish that swam inside the house when the family opened the back door in an attempt to let out water that had inundated the residence.

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

National

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed.

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

National

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

National

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Protesters celebrate after pulling down a Confederate statue in Durham, N.C. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the action, tweeting that “the racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable but there is a better way to remove these monuments.”

RCMP face wave of migrants trying to cross US-Canada border

National

RCMP face wave of migrants trying to cross US-Canada border

Watch as a group of migrants attempt to enter Canada at the US-Canada border from Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y. Officials on both sides of the border say more and more people are using the rural crossing, many wary of US immigration policies. Read more: http://www.bellinghamherald.com/latest-news/article166320087.html

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

National

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder.

Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one

National

Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one

A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others. Three of the injured remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night.

Best ever shot of northern lights? See aurora from 250 miles above Earth

National

Best ever shot of northern lights? See aurora from 250 miles above Earth

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer captures a view of the northern lights from 250 miles above the Earth in this time-lapse video. Here's what he tweeted: "People have asked me what a “burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce” is... Well folks, it looks like this…awesome sauce is green." Fischer was traveling aboard the International Space Station at 17,500 miles an hour when he took the photos. The bright dancing lights are produced by collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. Northern lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.