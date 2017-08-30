Harvey’s floods trapped them at work. But these bakers rose to the occasion.

Like their bread, these bakers rose to the occasion.
As Hurricane Harvey hit parts of Southern Texas, a group of workers found themselves trapped in their place of employment — El Bolillo Bakery, located in Houston — for two days because of flooding.
But instead of just sitting around, they decided to do something, baking dozens of sheets of pan dulce to provide to those ensnared in the storm’s path, according to the Houston Chronicle. Pan dulce means “sweet bread;” it’s a Mexican pastry.
In a Sunday Facebook post, the bakery confirmed it would be closed “until further notice,” but added that help in the form of delectable goodies was on the way.
“[O]ur bakers cooked all night long and we will be prepared to help as soon as we can with bread,” the post read.
The workers were trapped in the bakery for two days before they were reached, according to WSVN7. At that time, they had already used over 4,200 pounds of flour to make a large amount of baked goods, according to the Chronicle.
The bakery shared an image Monday of some of its workers posing with their baked creations.
The owner of the bakery delivered the pan dulce on Monday, riding around in an old jeep, according to the New York Post.
Employees at the bakery had been working non-stop since Friday to provide food for those affected by the flooding, according to the Chronicle, and continued Sunday after they ran out of bread and had to close the store.
The bakery posted on Facebook earlier today that it is “open at all locations until we run out of bread.”
“Please be patient with the lines, and gracious with other customers by not taking more than needed,” the post read. “We will be bringing bread to shelters today too. Gracias and God Bless Houston.”
