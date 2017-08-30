A 7-year-old girl was kidnapped, choked and thrown off a bridge — but survived, police say

The story of this 7-year-old’s night ends with her soaking wet in her pajamas, knocking on a stranger’s door at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday to ask for help. It begins with a cookout.
In between, police say, the young girl, a resident of Worcester, Massachusetts, was abducted and assaulted by a 35-year-old man, an employee at an affluent local private school, according to MassLive.
The Worcester Telegram reports that the man, identified as Joshua Hubert, allegedly attended a party at the victim’s grandparents’ house on Saturday evening. At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the girl was asleep on a couch when Hubert allegedly grabbed her and forced her into his car, police told NBC News.
What happened next is not entirely clear, but prosecutors say Hubert drove around for an hour, stopping at one point to choke the girl, before throwing her off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond, per CBS Boston.
Which bridge the girl was thrown from was not specified by police, but the Telegram reports that authorities believe it to be an interstate highway in town. The Telegram previously reported that a 19-year-old man killed himself by jumping off the bridge and falling 45 feet.
The 7-year-old girl, however, survived her fall and managed to swim to shore, according to CBS Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the lake is roughly 30 feet deep around the bridge.
The girl then went to a house nearby, where she knocked on the door and asked for help. The woman who answered, Maeve Geary, told NECN the girl was “incredibly brave” given the situation.
“I have such admiration for her,” Geary told the station.
Police who responded to Geary’s call said the girl suffered “visible injuries,” including contusions on her wrist and leg and marks on her neck consistent with strangulation, according to the Telegram. However, none of the injuries were life-threatening.
MassLive reports that Hubert was arrested and appeared in court Monday, where he attempted to hide his face from cameras and pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping. He was ordered held without bond, per CBS Boston, and prosecutors say they may charge Hubert on more counts at a later date. They are currently seeking surveillance footage from local businesses related to the alleged crime.
Fay School in Southborough, Massachusetts, confirmed to MassLive that it hired Hubert as a systems support analyst for its IT department in July after passing the school’s vetting process, which included fingerprinting and background checks.
He has been suspended indefinitely, the school said.
MassLive also reports that Hubert previously worked as an emergency medical dispatcher for police in Sterling, Massachusetts, for three months in 2007. It is unclear why he left that job.
Meanwhile, the girl has been returned home, but a family friend told NECN that the psychological trauma of the incident will likely linger.
“It's atrocious, and I feel sorry for everyone involved, especially the little girl," Anne Ford told NECN. "She is never, ever going to forget these memories. Life is going to be so hard for her from now on, until she can straighten things out in the years to come."
