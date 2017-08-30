He canoed and waded through miles of Texas flooding to give an injured teen surgery

More Videos 0:16 Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts Hurricane Harvey rescues Pause 0:47 Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 2:20 Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 4:55 Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 2:37 Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 2:10 Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 1:29 'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More shelters open for Houston Harvey victims Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Meta Viers McClatchy

