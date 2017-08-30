He canoed and waded through miles of Texas flooding to give an injured teen surgery

More Videos

Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts Hurricane Harvey rescues 0:16

Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts Hurricane Harvey rescues

Pause
Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 0:47

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless 2:20

Tiny home resident at Lummi talks about his experiences when he was homeless

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 4:55

Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got 2:37

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 1:01

Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 1:29

'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting

  • More shelters open for Houston Harvey victims

    Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Meta Viers McClatchy
Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

He canoed and waded through miles of Texas flooding to give an injured teen surgery

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 30, 2017 9:08 AM

When Dr. Stephen Kimmel heard about a teenager who needed surgery, he rushed to help.

It didn’t matter that rising floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey stood in the way — or that his own house in the Houston metropolitan area was beginning to flood, according to Houston Public Media.

In the middle of the night Saturday, Kimmel trekked toward Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, rushing to give 16-year-old Jacob Terrazas surgery for an injury that, if left untreated, could cause permanent damage, according to ABC7.

At first, Kimmel rushed in his car, but rising waters forced the doctor to go back home. However, he soon received help from two volunteer firemen in a personal truck, according to Houston Public Media.

The three drove down I-45 until the water became too high for the vehicle to pass — and then unloaded a canoe from the back of the truck.

Shrouded in the dark of night, they paddled toward the hospital, braving the heavy currents, according to ABC7. When the water calmed down, Kimmel made his way through waist-deep floodwaters for just under a mile.

As Kimmel fought through those tough conditions to reach the hospital, staff at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center prepared Terrazas for surgery for his painful testicular torsion.

The floodwaters impeded Terrazas’ trip to the hospital as well — as he writhed in pain, the floodwaters made I-45 impassable, forcing his family to wait on the road until an ambulance arrived to pick him up, according to Houston Public News.

“Jacob was in such pain and was shaking and hardly able to talk when we got here, but everyone (at the hospital) is so helpful,” said Yesenia Terrazas, the boy’s mother.

At last, Kimmel arrived. He was drenched head to toe, but he quickly shed his clothes, put on some scrubs and got to work.

The surgery, which took about an hour, was a success.

“Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes,” Kimmel said in a press release. “This young man’s life would have been changed for the worse forever if we hadn’t been able to perform surgery when we did. In the end, it all turned out very well.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coast Guard Air Station Houston conducts Hurricane Harvey rescues

View More Video