He was a serial carjacker, police say. Then he tried stealing the wrong car

He was the suspect in several attempted carjackings in Kent, Wash., police say.
But he ended up in custody on Friday, after he tried to carjack a vehicle that started moving—even as the suspect clung to the driver’s side door handle and was dragged down the street, his pants pulled down as he skidded along the pavement, according to KIRO.
When the driver stopped the car, the suspect quickly stood up and tried to muscle his way into the vehicle a second time, prompting the driver to start driving again.
The man still wouldn’t let go of the door handle, though, and can be seen in video of the incident as he’s dragged another block by the moving SUV.
After the incident, which was caught on video and posted on Twitter, police arrested the man and brought him to the hospital for treatment, according to KIRO.
Only in kent ♂️ pic.twitter.com/VoKkwsppjE— サール • モワウォ (@sahrmoiwo1) August 26, 2017
The suspect’s victims in the attempted carjacking also sustained minor injuries from being attacked by the suspect.
A spokesperson for the Kent Police Department told Q13 FOX that the police continue to investigate the incident.
The man also punched cars windows on other vehicles, police say, and attempted to break their door handles to gain entry to cars, according to KIRO.
