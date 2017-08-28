The packaged salad had an unexpected ingredient — her next pet

The critter was named ‘Lucky’ for a reason.
Becky Garfinkel was halfway through eating the prepackaged salad she bought from a Target in Corona, California, on Wednesday when she noticed something odd.
“I was going to stab at it and take a bite, and I see it … and I scream,” she said to the Los Angeles Times.
That ‘it’ was a tiny frog, hidden between the leafy vegetables of her spring mix salad.
The unusual discovery startled Garfinkel, who is a vegetarian, according to InsideEdition.
“I jumped back,” Garfinkel told InsideEdition. “I screamed, ‘There's a frog in my salad!’”
She immediately ran to the bathroom, where she threw up.
But while Garfinkel was ill in the restroom, her husband battled to keep the little frog alive; the tiny amphibian had been in the refrigerator for a couple hours, and needed help quick.
“I come out and [my husband] had got [the frog] out of the salad,” she said. “It had been in the fridge for a couple of hours. It’s barely moving. He presses on his little chest and he started moving.”
Add in a little shower from the kitchen sink to rinse off salad dressing, according to the LA Times, and the dime-sized frog was as good as new.
Garfinkel complained on Target’s Facebook page about the unexpected addition to her salad.
“Target... this is the most disgusting thing I have seen,” she wrote on Target’s Facebook. “Yes that's a frog, a live frog from my spring mix I got from your store today. I discovered him after eating almost my entire salad and almost stabbed him. The worst for me is that I'm a very strict vegetarian due to meat allergies.”
Target offered Garfinkel a $5 gift card, according to InsideEdition, and said in a statement that the company “is aware and we are working directly with the guest.”
“Additionally, our vendor Taylor Farms has been engaged and in contact with the guest,” the statement continued.
Despite her shock, Garfinkel, who describes herself an animal lover, decided to keep the little frog.
She named it ‘Lucky.’
It’s a pretty fitting name for a critter who was one fork stab away from being a goner.
“He survived so much,” Garfinkel said to the LA Times. “I am just happy he survived and I didn’t eat him.”
