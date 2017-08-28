Want to help Harvey victims? Here’s how to avoid bogus charities

More Videos 0:46 NBC's Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:20 See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area 2:31 Watch the trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" 1:44 Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:17 Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 2:43 Pete Carroll on Bobby Wagner's game-turning interception, Seahawks' win at SF Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. US Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. US Coast Guard