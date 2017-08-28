This hawk took refuge from Harvey in his cab. It wouldn't leave — so he took it home

More Videos 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Pause 2:29 FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey 1:08 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 2:10 Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:27 Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey 1:38 Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home 4:55 Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 1:02 Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center's Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/

