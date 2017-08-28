Fargo police: Body of missing woman found in river

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Fargo Police Department shows Savanna Greywind, who disappeared and was last seen at her apartment in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Fargo Police Chief David Todd told a news conference Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, that the body of Greywind, who was eight months pregnant, was found in a river Sunday evening. Fargo Police Department via AP, File)