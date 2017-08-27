Photo shows senior citizens sitting waist-deep in floodwater from Harvey

A photo has gone viral showing senior citizens sitting waist-deep in floodwater from Tropical Storm Harvey while inside an nursing home in Dickenson, Texas.
Ken Clark, a representative of the Galveston Office of Emergency Services, told KTRK the photo was real and that 20-25 residents of the La Vita Bella assisted-living center, where the photo was taken, were evacuated.
David Popoff, an emergency coordinator, told The Galveston County Daily News that helicopters brought the seniors to safety.
“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” Popoff said.
He added that he wasn’t sure how many rescues were made Sunday.
Timothy McIntosh, whose mother-in-law owns the assisted-living home, shared the photo on Twitter. Kimberly McIntosh, Timothy’s wife, told The Daily News that her mother sent the photo Sunday morning.
“She said it was a disaster and they were hoping the national guard would come,” Kimberly McInstosh said.
Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET pic.twitter.com/LesxeaIHNm— Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017
Harvey has ripped through Texas and caused massive amounts of flooding. Forecasts on Sunday predicted at least 15 to 25 inches of rain may fall in Texas over the next week -- some areas could see as much as 50 inches, the National Weather Service announced.
This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8— NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017
As of Sunday afternoon, at least 5 deaths have been confirmed relating to Harvey, according to The New York Times.
