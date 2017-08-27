Houston TV station floods during a live news broadcast about the flooding

A KHOU 11 anchor team in Houston became part of the story Sunday when flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey forced them to flee their ground-floor studio.
The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation’s fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.
Helicopters, boats and high-water vehicles swarmed around inundated Houston neighborhoods, pulling people from their homes or from the turbid water, which was high enough in some places to gush into second floors.
The flooding was so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. They urged people to get on top of their homes to avoid becoming trapped in attics and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.
In a series of photos and videos posted to various Twitter accounts, KHOU staffers reported their own crisis as a puddle of water first encroached on the studio while Len Cannon was live on air covering the storm. The trickle soon became a flood that inundated the newsroom and studio, initially sending the news crew to an upstairs conference room to continue reporting on the storm. The building was later evacuated.
Water coming into studio at #KHOU11... We are moving upstairs. pic.twitter.com/MMEljNatw7— Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017
Water is seeping into the studio from Buffalo Bayou. About to move broadcast to second floor. #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LH80mf2uql— Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017
We are now on the second floor and live!!!! Victory!!! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oBmHsZiU4u— Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsKHOU11) August 27, 2017
Water pouring in the front door of channel 11 on Sunday morning. #khou11 #Houston pic.twitter.com/X5kDrCpdXN— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017
#khou11 evacuation #hurricaneharvey @BrooksKHOU pic.twitter.com/K4LLKdxFcP— Sally Ramirez (@SallyKHOU11) August 27, 2017
The KHOU studio stands across the street from Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, reported sister station WFAA 8.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
