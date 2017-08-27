Houston TV station floods during a live news broadcast about the flooding

More Videos 2:27 Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey Pause 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house 1:38 Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation 1:39 Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey 1:08 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38 Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home 3:05 Are you ready for some football? 1:02 Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course 4:55 Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen." Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen." Alexa Ard/ McClatchy, AP, Storyful

