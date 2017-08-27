Did people really spray sunscreen on their eyes to watch the eclipse?

More Videos

Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey 2:27

Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey

Pause
Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 2:32

Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget.

Hurricane Harvey: Texas governor urges evacuation 1:46

Hurricane Harvey: Texas governor urges evacuation

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 1:59

Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says

Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home 1:38

Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home

Are you ready for some football? 3:05

Are you ready for some football?

Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course 1:02

Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course

Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building 4:55

Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building

Watch work on Bob Tisdale Field at Mount Baker 0:36

Watch work on Bob Tisdale Field at Mount Baker

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

  • Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality

    Video by Robert Harper of Asheville, N.C., catches the surprise appearance of a jet crossing the moon as it eclipses the sun during the eclipse totality, 2:38 p.m., on August 21, 2017. Harper caught the scene on a tripod-mounted Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ200, high-speed video, 240 fps, near Westminster, South Carolina.

Video by Robert Harper of Asheville, N.C., catches the surprise appearance of a jet crossing the moon as it eclipses the sun during the eclipse totality, 2:38 p.m., on August 21, 2017. Harper caught the scene on a tripod-mounted Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ200, high-speed video, 240 fps, near Westminster, South Carolina. Robert Harper Asheville, N.C.
Video by Robert Harper of Asheville, N.C., catches the surprise appearance of a jet crossing the moon as it eclipses the sun during the eclipse totality, 2:38 p.m., on August 21, 2017. Harper caught the scene on a tripod-mounted Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ200, high-speed video, 240 fps, near Westminster, South Carolina. Robert Harper Asheville, N.C.

National

Did people really spray sunscreen on their eyes to watch the eclipse?

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 27, 2017 9:29 AM

A report that some Californians have been treated for applying sunscreen to their eyes to watch Monday’s eclipse has rocketed across the globe.

In a report Tuesday on eclipse-related eye injuries, Northern California TV station KRCR reported that Trish Patterson, a nurse practitioner at Prestige Urgent Care in Redding, said people had come to the clinic Monday after applying sunscreen to their eyes in an attempt to safely watch the eclipse.

“One of my colleagues that moonlight here stated yesterday that they had patients presenting at their clinic that put sunscreen on their eyeball, and presented that they were having pain and they were referred to an ophthalmologist,” Patterson told the station.

The news that kooky Californians thought sunscreen was for eyeballs quickly spread, with television stations across the U.S. picking up the report. Similar stories, all citing the initial KRCR report, also appeared on Forbes, Popsugar and Britain’s The Sun, among others.

And it didn’t take long for the jokes about Californians to start flowing online.

A number of people, however, had posted tweets prior to the eclipse advising eclipse-watchers, perhaps jokingly, to spray their eyes with sunscreen if they lacked protective eyeglasses.

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey

View More Video