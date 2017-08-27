Veterinarian arrested after horses and dogs found emaciated, living in squalor, cops say

More Videos 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. Pause 2:27 Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey 1:38 Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation 1:39 Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey 1:08 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house 1:38 Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home 1:02 Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course 4:55 Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building 3:05 Are you ready for some football? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video shows neglected animals seized from vet's home The Polk County Sheriff's Office seized 38 neglected animals from a veterinarian's home. Gail Nichols and her husband Paul S. Smith, were charged with animal cruelty and confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or shelter. The Polk County Sheriff's Office seized 38 neglected animals from a veterinarian's home. Gail Nichols and her husband Paul S. Smith, were charged with animal cruelty and confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or shelter. Polk County Sheriff's Office

