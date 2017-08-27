She eats out of dumpsters so she can afford long-term care for her husband

More Videos 2:27 Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey Pause 1:59 Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 1:38 Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home 3:05 Are you ready for some football? 1:02 Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course 4:55 Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 1:45 'Lots of space' at Lynden's newest elementary school 1:46 New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com