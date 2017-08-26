Facebook crashes and the site blames ‘required maintenance’

Facebook crashed for many users on Saturday morning, who reported trouble logging in or a “total blackout.”
When attempting to login, some users saw an error notification that said:
“Facebook Will Be Back Soon
“Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site.”
DownDetector.com reported a spike in reported problems at 8 a.m. Saturday with regard to Facebook. There were 5,723 reports after 8 a.m. Forty percent reported trouble logging in, and the about the same reported a “total blackout.”
Users also experienced difficulty posting status updates if they were logged in prior to the crash.
Down Detector maps indicated that the outage affected users worldwide.
Other websites and apps impacted appear to be Instagram and Facebook Messenger, which are also part of Facebook.
Some users flocked to Twitter to check on the outage and share frustration:
There are more than 2 billion monthly active Facebook users, according to Zephoria, or more than one out of every four people in the world.
