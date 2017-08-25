Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey

More Videos

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 0:45

Pigs may have kicked over heat lamps, Perry fire chief says 1:39

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

See some of the places impacted by Nooksack River flooding in Ferndale area 1:20

Bellingham Police release names of family found dead 1:17

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:25

Watch the official U.S. trailer for 'A Wrinkle in Time' 2:25

Police find three dead at Bellingham home 0:41

Search resumes for lost snowboarders near Mt. Baker Ski Area 1:06

Berry picker explains why he and others went on strike at a Sumas farm 4:03

    Forecasters say Hurricane Harvey's winds could reach 110 mph and up to 35 inches of rain parts of Texas.

Forecasters say Hurricane Harvey's winds could reach 110 mph and up to 35 inches of rain parts of Texas.
NASA

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ad

Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas

Six people were injured when a floor collapsed during a student party at an apartment building in Denton, Texas, in the early hours of Sunday, November 12. Video on social media shows a crowd of people jumping up and down in the third-floor apartment before the floor collapsed. The apartment is at the Ridge at North Texas, a student accommodation center. An investigation into the structural failure of the building is ongoing.

Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting

A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead. The Wilson County News reports that Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down. It wasn't immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack. First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals. Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.