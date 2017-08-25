National

Former US attorney to lead Charlottesville review

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 7:19 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A former U.S. attorney will lead an independent review of Charlottesville's response to three white nationalist rallies this summer, including one earlier this month that ended with deadly violence.

The city announced Friday that Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, will evaluate how the city prepared for and responded to a May torch-light rally, a KKK event in July and the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" rally.

A statement from the city says Heaphy intends to interview agency representatives, law enforcement and government officials, and members of the community who were present for the events.

It says no timetable for the review has been determined, but a statement from Mayor Mike Signer said it would take two to three months.

