Sect leader: Commune safe, child sexual abuse claims 'fake'

In this undated photo, James Green, co-leader of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps, waits in the parking lot of the Cibola County Magistrate Court in Grants, N.M. Four members of the New Mexico paramilitary religious sect rocked by child sexual abuse allegations were arrested while trying to flee the state in two vans full of children, authorities said Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Gallup Independent via AP Adron Gardner