As a NASCAR mechanic lay dying in a wreck, his canine best friend stayed with him

More Videos 1:37 Back to school means big spending for America's teachers Pause 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 2:06 Watch why you better not sleep on Lynden Christian in 2017 1:46 New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students 1:25 Watch Lummi prepare for the 2017 football season 1:34 Pete Carroll on George Fant's major knee injury 1:04 UW quarterback Jake Browning: "I am definitely ready to start getting ready for Rutgers" 0:51 Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers 1:29 'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 0:52 It's a pooch slumber party at this new Bellingham doggie daycare Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright JR Motorsports and NASCAR lost one of its own this week. JRM360 remembers the life and legacy of Adam Wright. JR Motorsports and NASCAR lost one of its own this week. JRM360 remembers the life and legacy of Adam Wright. JR Motorsports Video by Dirty Mo Media and JR M 360

JR Motorsports and NASCAR lost one of its own this week. JRM360 remembers the life and legacy of Adam Wright. JR Motorsports Video by Dirty Mo Media and JR M 360