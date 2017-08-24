Lightning bolt rips every stitch of clothing off of a mountain hiker

More Videos 1:37 Back to school means big spending for America's teachers Pause 1:46 New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students 1:29 'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 1:25 Watch Lummi prepare for the 2017 football season 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 2:06 Watch why you better not sleep on Lynden Christian in 2017 1:40 OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017? 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 0:42 Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound 0:42 Shooting scene on Highway 395 near Pasco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. CHP Valley Air Operations

