As she wailed in pain, her cheer teammates and coach forced her to do splits, video shows

The principal, assistant principal, cheer coach and assistant cheer coach at a Denver-area high school have all been placed on leave after a video released by a local TV station shows a freshman girl on the cheer team being held down by her teammates and coach and forced to perform splits, even as she appears to scream in pain and ask for the exercise to stop.
KUSA released the explosive video Thursday after Denver Police announced Wednesday that it was launching an investigation into allegations of child abuse leveled at East High School in Denver by parents of the girl in the video, as well as others who say their daughters were forced to do the same thing.
KUSA reports that it obtained video of at least eight cheerleaders seemingly in pain as they are forced to perform the exercise, but it did not release all of them due to privacy concerns.
The main video released features freshman Ally Wakefield, according to KUSA. Speaking with the station, Wakefield’s mother, Kirsten said her daughter suffered a leg injury because of the exercise, which she emailed the school about in June.
Warning: The video below has content that some viewers may find upsetting.
“I just didn’t expect to have to do elevated splits and be forced into it,” Ally told KUSA.
“I have attached a video of the forced splits she and her other team members were forced to do at cheerleading camp and practices; unless they had a doctor's note. This is how Ally injured her leg,” Wakefield said in the June 15 email addressed to East High School Athletic Director, Lisa Porter.
“My husband and I would like to know what the administration is going to do about my daughter's injury and how it happened,” the email continued, in part.
Per KDVR, Kirsten Wakefield also took photos of bruises her daughter suffered from the incident three days after it happened.
The parents say multiple complaints were ignored until KUSA began asking about the videos in the past week. On Thursday, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg announced in a statement that East High School’s principal, assistant principal, cheer coach, assistant cheer coach and a member of DPS legal counsel were all being placed on leave as investigation takes place.
“With regards to certain videos, I cannot state strongly enough – as the superintendent of the school district and as the father of two high school-aged daughters — that the images and actions depicted are extremely distressing and absolutely contrary to our core values as a public school community,” Boasberg said in the statement.
The cheer coach shown in Wakefield’s video, Ozell Williams, is widely known in Denver for performing acrobatics and flips for the NFL’s Denver Broncos, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and at University of Colorado football and basketball games. He also owns and operates Mile High Tumblers 5280, a local gym.
Speaking with the Denver Post, Williams said the videos have been taken out of context.
“You can definitely say that what was in the video could be seen in a different light,” Williams told the Post. “I would love to tell my story, but I can’t say anything else at this time.”
Williams also told KUSA that he learned the technique shown in the video when he was growing up.
