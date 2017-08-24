Rapper Joey Bada$$ looked at the eclipse without glasses. Now he’s canceling shows.
Rapper Joey Bada$$ was too bad for eclipse glasses, and now he’s canceling shows

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

August 24, 2017 8:10 AM

Joey BadCall?

Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ is canceling upcoming shows after he bragged on Monday that he was going to look at the solar eclipse without wearing the protective glasses that everyone and their mothers knew they were supposed to wear.

Well, everyone except Joey and President Donald Trump, who took a brief peek sans glasses while people were yelling, “Don’t look.”

“Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses?” the 22-year-old Mr. Bada$$ tweeted on Monday.

All together now: YE$!

His logic: “This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind.”

All together now: $igh.

On Tuesday, Mr. $ungazer tweeted that “due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled.”

On Wednesday he tweeted about “seeing double, stacking triple,” which is hip-hop slang for “seeing spots, stacking Benjamins at the eye doctor.”

It’s unclear whether the rapper, whose debut single was “Unorthodox,” is having eye issues. The New York Daily News reached out to his rep but got no response.

He could have, should have, seen these circumstances coming.

Fans think so, too.

$MH.

