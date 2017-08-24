The Latest: Harvey now a hurricane, likely to become major

More Videos 1:37 Back to school means big spending for America's teachers Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:46 New Options High School building has some amazing spaces for students 1:29 'Boom-mates' discuss their experiences in renting 2:06 Watch why you better not sleep on Lynden Christian in 2017 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 1:40 OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017? 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 0:42 Large brush fire spreads near Grand Mound 2:17 Cool idea: Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Forecasters projected that Hurricane Harvey would make landfall in Texas early Saturday. Warnings and watchings, including hurricane and storm surge warnings, were issued for much of the Texas coast on Thursday, August 24, 2017. In this video, Harvey's eye has not yet become clearly defined, but the storm is much more organized than it was Tuesday. The imagery comes from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite, which has not yet been declared operational.

