Florida executes convicted double-murderer using new drug

CORRECTS EXECUTION DATE TO AUG. 24 - This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Mark Asay. If his final appeals are denied, Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Asay was convicted by a jury of two racially motivated, premeditated murders in Jacksonville in 1987. Florida Department of Corrections via AP)