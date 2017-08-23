These high schoolers were busted for playing beer pong — with a ‘Jews vs. Nazis’ theme

Atlanta teenagers are now facing discipline at school after a photo circulated on social media showed them playing beer pong, with the cups arranged in the shape of a Jewish star and a swastika, according to local media reports.
According to WSB-TV, five students at the Lovett School in Atlanta have been suspended and one has been expelled after the school was alerted to the incident, which allegedly took place at an off-campus party this summer.
The photo, WSB-TV reports, was obtained by Peter Berg, a local rabbi, after being posted on the social media app Snapchat.
“The fact that someone could even conceive of such a game, and then play it and think it’s funny, is beyond words,” Berg said.
In a statement to LawNewz, the Lovett School’s director of communications, Courtney Fowler, confirmed that the school had been made aware of the incident two weeks ago and had investigated it, resulting in “significant responses – including disciplinary action and counseling.”
“We deeply appreciate the individuals and organizations across our community who are helping us to continue to learn and grow from this very troubling incident,” the statement read.
The Lovett School famously refused to integrate for decades, rejecting applications from Martin Luther King III and only accepting its first black student in 1967, per LawNewz.
However, it is not the only high school to deal with this anti-Semitic drinking game. Students at Princeton High School in New Jersey provoked outrage in April 2016 by playing the exact same game, per NJ.com.
Photos of that game were also shared on Snapchat, according to the New York Daily News, and the student who exposed the incident claims that several of the high school boys playing the game were Jewish.
Other names suggested for the game online include “Holocaust Pong” and “Alcoholocaust.” Rules include allowing the "Jews" are allowed to "Anne Frank,'' or hide, one of their cups. The Nazis are allowed to "Auschwitz" their opponents, requiring one to sit out a round, per the Daily Beast.
