Violence in Charlottesville leads to soul-searching at ACLU

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. Faced with an angry backlash for defending white supremacists' right to march in Charlottesville, Va., the American Civil Liberties Union is confronting a suggestion in its ranks that was once considered heresy: Maybe some speech isn't worth defending. Cracks in ACLU's strict adherence to the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech - no matter how offensive - opened from the moment a counter protester was killed in Charlottesville. Steve Helber, File AP Photo