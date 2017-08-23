AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump revisits his Charlottesville comments in angry speech
PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with calls for unity and an assertion that "our movement is about love." Then he erupted in anger.
He blamed the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists. And he shouted that he had "openly called for healing, unity and love" in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy and had simply been misrepresented in news coverage.
He read from his three responses to the racially charged violence — getting more animated with each one. He withdrew from his suit pocket the written statement he'd read the day a woman was killed by a man who'd plowed a car through counter-protesters, but he skipped over the trouble-causing part that he'd freelanced at the time — his observation that "many sides" were to blame.
That, as well as his reiteration days later that "both sides" were to blame for the violence that led to the death of Heather Heyer and two state troopers, led Democrats and many Republicans to denounce Trump for not unmistakably calling out white supremacists and other hate groups.
"You know where my heart is," Trump told the crowd of thousands shoehorned into the Phoenix convention center. "I'm only doing this to show you how damned dishonest these people are."
Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander after warship accidents
TOKYO (AP) — The commander of the Navy's Asia-based 7th Fleet was dismissed Wednesday after a series of warship accidents raised questions about its operations in the Pacific.
A two-sentence statement issued by the Navy said Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, had relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command."
The move follows four Navy accidents in the Pacific since late January, including two collisions that left sailors dead and missing.
"While each of these four incidents is unique, they cannot be viewed in isolation," Swift said late Tuesday.
He said the Navy will carry out a "deliberate re-set" of all its ships in the Pacific, focused on navigation, mechanical systems and bridge resource management. It will include training and an expert assessment of each ship.
North Korea photos suggest new solid-fuel missile designs
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea's state media released photos Wednesday that appear to show the designs of one or possibly two new missiles.
Concept diagrams of the missiles were seen hanging on a wall behind leader Kim Jong Un while he visited a plant that makes solid-fuel engines for the country's ballistic-missile program.
One of the photos clearly showed a diagram for a missile called "Pukguksong-3," which appears to be the latest in its Pukguksong, or Polaris, series. The other was harder to discern, though it carried a "Hwasong," or Mars, designation name.
The photos were carried in the morning edition of the Rodong Sinmun, the ruling party's newspaper, and released by the Korean Central News Agency just two days after the United States and South Korea began annual military exercises that the North claims are a rehearsal for war.
Tensions on the peninsula generally ratchet up during the maneuvers and a series of larger exercises held each spring.
Police: DNA of headless torso matches Swedish journalist
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A headless torso found on a beach off Copenhagen has been identified as that of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on an amateur-built submarine earlier this month, Danish police said Wednesday.
Wall, 30, was last seen alive on Aug. 10 on Danish inventor Peter Madsen's submarine, which police believe he intentionally sank off Denmark's eastern coast the following day.
Madsen, 46, who was then arrested on preliminary manslaughter charges, denies having anything to do with Wall's disappearance. Her family says that she was working on a story about Madsen.
The torso was found on a beach by a member of the public who was cycling on Copenhagen's southern Amager island Monday, near where she was believed to have died. Copenhagen police said Tuesday that her head, arms and legs had "deliberately been cut off" her body.
The cause of the journalist's death is not yet known, police said, adding they were still looking for the rest of her body.
Iran extends reach with fight for land link to Mediterranean
BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Iranian-backed fighters in Syria's central desert region are advancing east, bringing Tehran closer to its goal of securing a corridor from its border, through Iraq and all the way to the Mediterranean and providing it unhindered land access to its allies in Syria and Lebanon for the first time.
The land-route would be the biggest prize yet for Iran in its involvement in Syria's six-year-old civil war.
It would facilitate movement of Iranian-backed fighters between Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon as well as the flow of weapons to Damascus and Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iran's main proxy group. It also positions Iran to play a prime and lucrative role in what is expected to be a massive rebuilding effort in both Iraq and Syria, which have been devastated in their ongoing wars.
The potential for a physical artery for Iran's influence across the region is raising concern in predominantly Sunni Arab countries and in Israel, the nemesis of both Iran and Hezbollah. It poses a challenge to the Trump administration, which has vowed to fight Iran's growing reach.
The route is largely being carved out by Iran's allies and proxies, a mix of forces including troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Hezbollah fighters and Shiite militias on both sides of the border aiming to link up. Iran also has forces of its own Revolutionary Guard directly involved in the campaign on the Syrian side.
Uncounted Kansas ballots fuel fears about Kobach's proposals
WICHITA, Kansas (AP) — A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as any similarly sized state did, fueling concerns about massive voter suppression should its practices become the national standard.
Only six states — all among the top 10 in population — discarded more votes during the 2016 election than the 33rd-largest state of Kansas, according to data collected by the bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission, a federal agency that certifies voting systems. Kansas' 13,717 rejected ballots even topped the 13,461 from Florida, which has about seven times as many residents.
Critics of Kansas' election system argue its unusually high number of discarded ballots reflects policies shaped over several elections that have resulted in many legitimate voters being kept off voter rolls in an effort to crack down on a few illegitimate ones.
There is particular attention on Kansas now because its secretary of state, Kris Kobach, is co-chairman of Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. The architect of strict election policies requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship, Kobach has suggested Kansas' rules could become a national panacea for voter fraud, which Trump — without providing proof — blames for Hillary Clinton's popular vote victory.
"It is somewhat ironic that (Kobach) is claiming to really care about the integrity of voter rolls when this suggests that there may be a real problem that Kansas has with keeping voter rolls up to date," said Wendy Weiser, director of the Brennan Center for Justice's Democracy Program.
Warming Arctic spurs battles for riches, shipping routes
LANCASTER SOUND, Nunavut (AP) — From a distance, the northern shores of Baffin Island in the Arctic appear barren — a craggy world of snow-capped peaks and glaciers surrounded by a sea of floating ice even in the midst of summer.
Yet beneath the forbidding surface of the world's fifth largest island lies a vast treasure in the shape of an exceptionally pure strain of iron ore. The Baffinland mine, part-owned by a local company and ArcelorMittal, one of the world's biggest steel producers, is believed to hold enough ore to feed smelters for decades.
As climate change pushes the cold and ice a little farther north each year, it is spurring talk of a gold rush for the Arctic's abundant natural resources, prized shipping routes and business opportunities in tourism and fishing. The Arctic, including the fabled Northwest Passage between the Atlantic and the Pacific, is among the last regions on earth to remain largely unexplored. In April, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reverse Obama-era restrictions on oil drilling.
Yet industry experts, researchers and veterans of the Far North say there remain many obstacles to reaping the riches once blocked by the ice. Conservationists also oppose the large-scale extraction of Arctic resources, fearing that the fragile environment will be irreparably harmed.
The Associated Press took a first-hand look at the Arctic on a month-long, 10,000-kilometer (6,200-mile) journey aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica, along with researchers specializing in Arctic development. The journey was in part an effort to promote the ship to potential clients in North America as an "icebreaker for hire."
Lab-made "mini organs" helping doctors treat cystic fibrosis
UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Els van der Heijden, who has cystic fibrosis, was finding it ever harder to breathe as her lungs filled with thick, sticky mucus. Despite taking more than a dozen pills and inhalers a day, the 53-year-old had to stop working and scale back doing the thing she loved best, horseback riding.
Doctors saw no sense in trying an expensive new drug because it hasn't been proven to work in people with the rare type of cystic fibrosis that van der Heijden had.
Instead, they scraped a few cells from van der Heijden and used them to grow a mini version of her large intestine in a petri dish. When van der Heijden's "mini gut" responded to treatment, doctors knew it would help her too.
"I really felt, physically, like a different person," van der Heijden said after taking a drug — and getting back in the saddle.
This experiment to help people with rare forms of cystic fibrosis in the Netherlands aims to grow mini intestines for every Dutch patient with the disease to figure out, in part, what treatment might work for them. It's an early application of a technique now being worked on in labs all over the world, as researchers learn to grow organs outside of the body for treatment — and maybe someday for transplants.
Saudi police arrest teenage boy for dancing in the street
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who was filmed dancing at an intersection in the Red Sea city of Jiddah.
The video, which went viral on social media, shows the boy with head phones and wearing grey sweat shorts, a striped T-shirt and neon green and yellow Crocs on his feet. He is swaying his hips and arms to the 90s hit song "Macarena," and appears to be smiling and giggling throughout the dance
The state-linked Sabq news website quoted Col. Aati bin Attiyah al-Qurashi as saying police arrested the young man and were preparing to refer him to prosecutors for disrupting traffic.
Western music and dancing is taboo in Saudi Arabia but such incidents in the past have not necessarily led to lengthy imprisonment or serious punishment.
